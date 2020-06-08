LA GRANGE, TN -- Lester Hailey, 88, passed away Sunday, June 07, 2020, at his home in La Grange. Services will be on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home where a visitation will be held with the family.

