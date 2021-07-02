Billy Joe Haithcock, 69, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Russellville Hospital in Russellville, AL. Services will be on Graveside Service Monday, July 5, 5:30 p.m. at Sparks Chapel Cemetery, Russellville, AL. Burial will follow at Sparks Chapel Cemetery, Russellville, AL.

