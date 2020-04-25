VINA, AL -- Judy Haithcock, 77, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at North AL Medical Center in Florence, AL. Services will be on Monday, April 27, 1 p.m. at Hodges Cemetery, Hodges, AL. Burial will follow at Hodges Cemetery.

