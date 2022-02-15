Bettye Yvonne Knight Hale passed away peacefully at Compere's Nursing Home on February 13, 2022 four days shy of her 86th birthday surrounded by her three daughters. She was born in Itawamba County on February 17, 1936. She was a graduate of Tremont High School in 1954, where she was a standout basketball player. She attended Itawamba Community College on a basketball scholarship where she graduated with an Associate of Arts. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Bettye's passions were cooking, preserving, and fishing. She was a member of the Hwy 25 Women's Homemakers Club where she won many awards for her canned goods. She was well known in the community as owner of The Cajun Restaurant in Tremont where family and friends gathered for food and fellowship. She was happiest on the bank of a pond trying to catch brim and crappy. She brewed and drank coffee all day long and loved to play Rook. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday February 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Hale officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday February 19 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Ray) Bring, Tammy (Chuck) Burk, and Dana (Jennifer) Hale, her beloved grandchildren, Kelli (Jeff) Tilton, Randy (Sarah) Bring, Griffin (Lindsay) Burk, Kaitlin (Eli) McCarty, and Myers Welch. Great- grandchildren are Caleb, Anderson, Taylor, and Miller, who brought her great pride and happiness these last few years. Bettye is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Walter Eugene "Gene" Hale, parents, Effie Green Knight and Abraham Lincoln Knight and siblings, Lilla McCarley, Audra Johnson, Leola Cowart, James Knight, Bernice Nail, Lee Arthur and Alvin Knight. Pallbearers include Ray Bring, Chuck Burk, Randy Bring, Griffin Burk, Jeff Tilton, and Eli McCarty. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
