Bobby Joe Hale, 76, departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was born December 6, 1945 to Joseph and Geneva Prather Hale in New Albany. He served our great country in the US Army and held the rank of E5. He was employed by Mohasco for over 30 years. Mr. Hale was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. His family will miss him greatly. Services for Mr. Hale will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro Jerry Lowery officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00pm till 8:00pm on Friday, April 29 and from 12:00 noon till the start of the service at 2:00 on Saturday, also at United. Those who will continue to share his memories are his wife of 53 years, Linda Hale, three daughters; Susan Nanney, Bobbie Hill (Herbert), and Amy Morton ( Lannie) one son, Joey Hale, three brothers, Tommy Hale ,Johnny Hale, and Hubert Hale, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Shelia Hale, five brothers, Rickey Hale, Robert Hale, James Hale, William Hale, and Billy Hale. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.