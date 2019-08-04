Alvin Carthel Hale, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home. He was born December 21, 1944 in Pontotoc County to Alvin Charlie Hale and Kara Hollis Hooker Hale. Carthel was married to his wife, Wanda Tubbs Hale, for 56 years. He was a farmer, a woodworker, and an entrepreneur. He was also a pilot. He completed and began flying his orange, red and yellow bi-wing airplane in 1987. In the 52 years, he and his wife lived in the Hurricane community, the community remembered him flying and preforming aerobatics in the sky above them. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Shady Grove. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Tubbs Hale; one son Kerry Hale (Angelia); one daughter, Carla Hale Coker (Jim); four grandchildren, Erikka Claire Bateman, Matt Coker, Chase Hale, and Brandon Hale; two great grandchildren, Scarlett Montgomery, and Jackson Hale Bateman; one brother, Collier Hale; and two sisters, Joyce Mooney and Eva Dobbs. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Charlie Hale, Kara Hooker Hale, and two brothers Jeff Hale, and Mike Hale. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11:00a.m. to 2p.m. at the funeral home.
