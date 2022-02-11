Elizabeth Gay Goodwin Hale, 88, departed this life on Friday, February 11, 2022. She was born July 21, 1933 to Tom Goodwin and Evie King Goodwin. She was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She delighted in keeping her grandchildren and great grandchildren and keeping the nursery. She enjoyed gardening, canning and making jelly. She was a fan of Ole Miss Football. She was very loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Ronnie Goodwin and Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by a daughter, Ann Ross (Johnny); a son, David L. Hale (Sandra); three grandchildren: Mindy Seger, Brandon Ross and Amanda Butler; four great grandchildren: Ericka, Alex, Wyatt and Waylon; and one great-great grandchild, Ruston. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe L. Hale; two sisters and three brothers. She was the last surviving of six siblings. Visitation will be on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 11:00a.m.at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
