TISHOMINGO, MS -- Jimmy Leon Hale, 64, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence in Tishomingo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 10 a.m. at Dennis Memorial Gardens, Dennis, MS. Burial will follow at Dennis Memorial Gardens, Dennis, MS.

