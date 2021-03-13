JT Hale, 93, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Fulton September 3, 1927, the son of Archie and Zadie Waddle Hale. JT worked as an elevator field engineer for the Dover Elevator Company for many years. Active in his community, he was a member of the Tupelo Civitan Club and a Mason. He was Baptist by faith and professed his faith in Christ. He enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, and especially loved attending western film festivals. As his health declined, he continued communicating with the family he dearly loved. JT leaves behind his sister, Wilma Raden of Vicksburg; his brother, JD Hale (Hazel) of Fulton; nieces and nephews, Rick Graham (Joy) of Vicksburg, Teresa Mosley (Ken) of Clinton, Sonya West (John) of Fulton, and Heather Graham (Mark) of Fulton; grandnieces and nephews, Allison Spangler, Amanda Spaw, Alex West, Emily Mosley, John David West, Kelcie Graham, and Marlee Graham; special friends, Elizabeth Culp and Bob and Nikki Kenny; and a host of extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hale; a son, David Neal Hale; and a grandniece, Elisabeth Mosley. Services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.