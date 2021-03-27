June Hale, 90, longtime Auburn Community resident, died at his home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:50 am surrounded by his family. June was born on June 4, 1930 in Yalobusha County to the late Lewis Eugene Hale and Eva Ballard Hale. He was educated in the public schools there and enlisted in the U. S. Army in l949 and was sent to Korea in l950-1951 where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. A patriotic man who bravely and courageously served his Country, June additionally received the Bronze Star, the Air Medal and the Good Conduct Medal, among other decorations. He was a member of the All-Army Rifle team, holding numerous national records for marksmanship and was recognized by the National Rifle Association qualifying for the President's 100. June met and married Billie Mills in l952 in the Auburn Community. In l952, he re enlisted for another tour of duty and continued his military service with family in tow for the next 21 years including two tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired with the rank of Sergeant-First Class. June's residence in Auburn was labeled "Subaru Drive" as he firmly believed there was no better vehicle than Subaru. He operated Hale's Garage with his late son, Phillip. His lifetime hobby was working around cars. He also retired from McGraw-Edison and Cooper Tire in Tupelo. June and his family lived for many years in Thaxton where he served as a Alderman. June was an active member of the Eggville Church of Christ. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from the Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Crossroads Cemetery in the Auburn Community. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Tuesday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM and will be archived thereafter. June is survived by his wife of 68 years, Billie Bernice Hale of Auburn; son, Timothy and wife, Lori; son, Jeff and wife, Sheri and daughters, Sheila LaJune Freeman and husband, Howard; grandchildren, Nathan, Ben, Amy and Kayla and great grandchildren, Alex, Adley and Brody. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Eva Hale, his son, Phillip in 2020 and his siblings, Martha (Charlie) Berryhill, Lillie (Coker), Veta (Crawford Berryhill), Roland Thomas Hale (Bessie Willis), Gladys (Willis) and Virgil Hale (Ruby Betts) and Virgie. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
