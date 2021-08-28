Lacie Darlene Hale, 43, met Jesus face to face on August 26, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1978, in Calcasieu Parrish, Lake Charles, LA, to Bro. William "Bill" Floyd Hale, Jr., and Carolyn Faye Heard Hale. A precious gift, Lacie grew up with a loving immediate family and church family. Throughout her life, despite her disabilities, she was able to experience and feel God's unconditional love through the kindness and selfless acts of others. She attended school and graduated with a Special Needs Class at Age 17. Lacie was Apostolic and happy young woman who was blessed by God with a bunch of great friends. She enjoyed playing with a ball and just being around other people. One of her favorite things to do was to be brought outside and feel the simple joy of the wind gently brushing her face. As like most people, she could feel God's presence when surrounded by his beauty. Her parents and sister were close to her and Her family and friends will miss her dearly, yet they know that she is completely healed. This child of God is once again reunited with her heavenly father. She is survived by her parents, Bro. William "Bill" Hale, Jr., and Carolyn Hale; paternal grandfather, William Floyd Hale, Sr. (Connie), Tupelo; sister, Chloe Hale, Aberdeen; a host of Aunts and Uncles. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Grover and Opal Heard; and paternal grandmother, Gertrude Allen Hale. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm at the Caledonia United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Steve Wilson, Rev. Grant Mitchell, and Rev. C. R. Nugent officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Aaron Bailey, Jeff Royer, Cary Arwood, David Knight, Dale Reese, and Rick Frazier. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome@gmail.com.
