Michael Alan Hale, 79, died peacefully at his farm shortly after midnight, July 16, 2022. A native of New Albany, MS he was born August 14, 1942 and graduated from New Albany High School in 1960. Following his graduation, he served in the Viet Nam conflict as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Upon discharge he went into the insurance business in Dallas, Texas and Jackson, Mississippi beginning his life long career. He ultimately opened his own independent adjusting company, Carter Insurance Claims Services, Inc. in Tustin, CA in 1986. He was a sought after expert witness in major litigation cases all over the United States. He was instrumental in bringing Swiss Re, a globally recognized reinsurer to the state of California for CPLIC, RRG. He enjoyed many professional achievements and received many professional awards as an insurance professional. Michael was a visionary and a problem solver. Upon making Myrtle his home he made it his mission to bring the community together for growth and inclusion. He was instrumental in chartering the Greater Myrtle Business Association and the Greater Myrtle Sustainability Committee which is currently involved in a major public art mural project. He enjoyed acting, having played roles in various college and community productions. He supported the arts and music nationally and on the local level. He worked on numerous philanthropic projects with the Town of Myrtle and city officials anonymously at Christmas time and during the year. He served as Grand Marshall for the 2017 Town of Myrtle Christmas Parade. He believed in hard work, loyalty and dedication. He believed in giving everyone a chance. Over the course of his life many people credit him with their success because he gave them a start or a chance. He became a certified Master Gardner and in the ensuing years acquired a seven-acre property for the development of a public garden. He established the Vicki M. Smith Foundation with a vision to feed the nutritionally unstable in the community and create a public garden for the enjoyment of all. Michael was a member of the Myrtle United Methodist Church. He is survived by one daughter, Michale Hale Hewlett (Scott) of Prosper, TX; one brother Scott Hood (Debbie) of Hattiesburg, MS; three grandchildren Heather Hewlett Potter (Travis) of Houston, TX; Austin Hale Hewlett (Kenslie) of Plano, TX and Ethan Lane Hewlett of Celina, TX; great grandchildren, Asher and River Hewlett, Hattie Potter of Texas; a niece and nephew Ronnie Hood (Allie) and Amberly Denham of Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Hale and mother, Mildred Currie and his late wife, Vicki M. Smith. Pallbearers will be Austin Hewlett, Ethan Hewlett, Travis Potter, Jeff Galloway, Billy Robishaud and Jose Pablo. Special friends and family helping in Michael's last days include but are not limited to: Tina Wood, Lisa Galloway, Kilee Medlin, Sandy Shaddinger, Amanda Sheffield, Melody Thompson, Sarah Farr, Crystal Cunningham and Susan Jones. Memorials may be made to The Vicki M. Smith Foundation, 1883 CR 478, Myrtle, MS 38650 and Myrtle United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 88, Myrtle, MS 38650.
