Mr. Phillip Eugene Hale, 49, died suddenly, Friday, October 2, 2020. He was taken to North MS Medical Center where he was pronounced on arrival. He was born March 4, 1971 in Tupelo, MS to Mr. June Hale and Billie Mills Hale. Phillip enjoyed self-employment as a master auto mechanic most of his adult life. He was passionate about restoring cars and more recently building a race car. He was kind hearted and over protective to those he held dear to his heart. He loved his family and friends, drag races and motorcycles, and his dog, Bentley. Due to concerns of Covid-19, a private family service honoring the life of Phillip, will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with his nephew, Bro. Nathan Hale officiating. A public visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Cross Roads Christian Church Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, June and Billie Hale of Auburn community; his daughter Kayla Hale of Mantachie; brothers Tim Hale (Lori) of Milwaukee, WI and Jeff Hale of the Auburn community; his only sister, Sheila Freeman (Howard) of Selmer, TN; 2 nephews, Nathan Hale and Ben Hale, and niece Amy Maness; great-nephew Brody Maness and great-niece, Adley Maness; a host of cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be B.J. Bishop, Bubba Clayton, Mark Bruce, Scott Cryder, Greg Cryder, Carry Cryder. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at 2:00 p.m., Monday and anytime thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
