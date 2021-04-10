Rylee Kathryn Hale, 13, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home in Eupora. She was born December 26, 2007, in Starkville. She was a member of Eupora First United Methodist Church. Rylee attended Eupora Elementary where she was named Miss Eupora Elementary Most Beautiful in 2019 and awarded Webster County School District student of the month. She was an honor roll student and participated in the gifted class. She served as Grand Marshal of the Eupora Christmas parade. Rylee enjoyed playing soccer and competitive gymnastics, and loved her golden retriever, Honey, more than anything. A celebration of Rylee's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Hope Church in Tupelo with Scooter Noland officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Rylee is survived by her parents, Stephen Hale of Tupelo and Ginny Cogdell Jones and Brian Jones of Eupora; her brother, Reed Hale; her grandparents, Robyn Cogdell of Fulton, Dianne Hale and Steve Hale, both of Tupelo, and Butch and Patsy Jones of Fulton; her aunts, Lauren Storey (Ryan) of Columbia, TN, and Leah Beth Murphy of San Diego, CA; and her cousins, Jude and Lucy Storey of Columbia, TN and Isabelle Murphy of New York. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerry Cogdell. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Hope Church, 2094 McCullough Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be shared with Rylee's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
