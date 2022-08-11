Vincent Hale, 54, departed this earthly life for a home eternal on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born on December 10, 1967 to the late Sam McFarland and Patricia Garth (Garfield Garth, Sr.). Vincent was a member of Mt. Olivet M.B. Church and attended Amory Schools. He was often the life of the party. Vincent worked for United Furniture for many years. He also served as president of The Wren Knight and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Fulton. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Powe Hale; children: Victoria Hale, Jani Westmoreland, Mia James (Everett), Tiara McMillian; step-mother, Annie McFarland; mother-in-law, Blenzine Powe; brothers: Garfield Garth Jr., Frederick Garth, Jari Garth, DeAndrey Garth, Tauris Johnson, Sam McFarland, Antonio McFarland, Lavell McFarland, Sampson Everett Jr., Garrick Troupe, Earnest Warren; sisters: Sabrina McFarland Fields, April Hazzle, Crystal Pack, Samantha McFarland, Sameka McFarland, Lakesha Winters, Karen Jones-Hayes, Tichina McFarland, Tennelle Robertson; and many other relatives and friends whom he loved dearly. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave. Okolona, MS 38860 , 12 noon - 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jolly's Chapel M.B. Church - Okolona on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11 a.m., with burial following at Mt. Olivet M.B. Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS. Bailey Funeral Home in Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
