Adonis Nell Tucker Hall, 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Diversicare Healthcare in Amory. She was born March 21, 1947, in Fulton, to Charlie Clomer and Vernell Leverne Pearce Tucker. She worked in school cafeterias most of her working life. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bobby Humphres officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Summer Thompson (Matt) of Saltillo and Heather Hall of Dorsey; one brother, Mike Tucker (Carolyn) of Ryans Well; one sister, Jackie Little (John) of Dorsey; six grandchildren, Mark Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Matalyn Thompson, Zack Hall, and Alex Hall. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Homer Coker and James Hall; one brother, Barry Tucker; one sister, Rita Holmes; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Mark Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Zack Hall, Alex Hall, and John Thompson. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.

