Albert Douglas Hall, 60, passed away on July 29, 2021 at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He was born November 17, 1960 in New Albany to the late Lincoln Eugene and Lila Marie Little Hall. He was a pipefitter for Century. He enjoyed working, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Moss Hill Baptist Church. He will be missed by all who loved him. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mitchell Hall officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Chism Hall; two daughters, Jessica Marie Wilder of New Albany and Nicole Taylor (Andy) of Kentucky; one son, Corey Allen Hall of Alabama; two step-sons, Brandon Benefield (Andrea) of New Albany and Joshua Benefield (Felicia) of Pine Mountain, GA; five sisters, Judy Williams (Bud), Carolyn Chism (Bob), Ruby Walden, Glenda Raines and Linda Murry, all of Mississippi; and thirteen grandchildren, with another on the way. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
