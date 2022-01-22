Annie Mae Edwards Hall, 85, departed this life for her life with Jesus throughout eternity on Friday, January 21, 2022 at NMMC. Born April 7, 1936 in Union County, to the late William and Audie Shook Hall. She and her late husband, Rev. James Hall served Churches in Northeast Mississippi for many years. She had worked as a beautician and at Walmart over the years. A service celebrating her life and faith will be held at 1:30 PM Today, January 23, 2022 at the Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will begin at Noon. Private burial will be in Glenfield Cemetery in New Albany. Ann is survived by her sons, James Hall of Tupelo and Alan Hall (Sheree) of the Wren Community; a daughter, Teresa Boutwell (Lorie) of New Albany; 6 grandchildren, Paula, Chasity, Brian, Brad, Dallas and Alyssa. 10 great grandchildren.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.