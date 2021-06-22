Annette Bonds Hall, 74, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Annette was born on January 17, 1947, to Travis and Earline Whitaker Bonds. She married her high school sweetheart, Tommy Hall, on August 17, 1968. She was member of First Baptist Church in Corinth, MS. After graduating from Burnsville High School in 1965, she continued on to Memphis State University in 1975 where she earned a teaching degree. Annette taught in the Tennessee school system for 28 years. Following retirement in 2004, she resided in Murfreesboro, TN. Tom and Annette moved back to her childhood home in Iuka in 2017. Annette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all. Her favorite thing to do was read. She had lots of books in storage, bookcases full, and stacks in the floor. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tommy Hall of Iuka; one son, Adam Hall (Joy) of Chapel Hill, TN; one brother, Jerry Bonds (Linda) of Iuka; one sister, Hilda Gay Gibson (James) of Iuka; two grandchildren, Emory Hall and Harper Hall, both of Chapel Hill, TN; a sister-in-law, Pamela Smith (Charles) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two nieces, Gina Underwood (Jeff) and Cara Cutshall (Jonathan), all of Iuka; two step-nieces, Jennifer Ethridge (Steve) of Tennessee, and Kelly Hart of Kossuth; several great-nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Mr. Whiskers and Fuzzy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Earline Bonds; her grandparents, Vardaman and Carrie Whitaker, and Jim and Annis Bonds; her father and mother-in-law, Elwood and Quay Hall; and two nephews, Haven and Hayden Smith. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Stanley Magill. Interment will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Pallbearers include Dion Amerson, Bradley Bonds, Brent Bonds, Phillip Bonds, Dennis Bonds, and Marshall McRight. Honorary pallbearers include her first cousins. Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Bonds, 456 CR 169, Iuka, MS 38852. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
