Lois Arlene Phillips Hall, at almost 97 years, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Born into a farm family on December 14, 1923 in Mississippi County, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Arlie Lee Phillips and Era Emma Maharrey Phillips. She survived the Great Floods of 1927 and 1937 in the Mississippi River Delta. On March 9, 1946, she married Woodrow Wilson Hall who died November 26, 1987 and they made Okolona their home the rest of their lives. Arlene was a master seamstress working years at Delta Trouser and retiring from Futorian. She loved to cook, and especially loved baking, and enjoyed reading her Bible, doing puzzles, and working with her flowers in her yard. She loved her family and grandchildren, her neighbors, and her church family at the Gatlin Street Church of Christ and was always there to help. She was a quiet, soft spoken woman with great values. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Ministers Mickey Beam and Doyce Britt officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon - service time on Friday only at the Okolona chapel. Arlene is survived by her sons, Larry Hall (Patricia) and Jerry Hall (Sue & Emily) of Okolona, and daughters Melinda Simmons of Woodland; her twin nephews, whom she help raised, Ronnie and Donnie Phillips of Missouri; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her special friends, Allen and Pat Lockhart, Dell Maharrey, Mary Ann Thompson and Teen Coats Mayfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Woodrow; daughter, Brenda Hall Jolly (George); granddaughter, Tina Hall Witcher (Robbie); her brother, James Phillips (Mabel); and dear friends, Sarah Gordon, Ruth McCoy, Alma Armstrong, Louise Moseley, Cleo Gann, and Janette Franklin. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com
