Betty Sue Dill Hall, 80, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 11, 1941 to the late Boyd Dill Sr. and the late Mary Ann Knox Dill in Itawamba County. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, planting flowers, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Monday January 24, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Arlis Wayne Hall, Sr. of Mantachie, daughter; Angelia Sue (Steve) Cox of Amory, grandchildren; Crystal Mendenez, Kellie Hall, Rain Hall, and Lakoda Hall, 3 great grandchildren, sisters; Mary Lou (Mack) Guin of Marietta, Patrica Ann Hendrix of Tremont, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Boyd and Mary Ann Dill, son; Arlis Wayne Hall, Jr., and 7 brothers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
