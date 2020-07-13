Billy Wayne Hall, age 58, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence in Itawamba County. He was born in Monroe County on December 21, 1962 to parents Fred N. Hall and Myrtle (Williams) Streetman. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton and Plantersville area. He was a farmer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Richmond Pentecostal Church. Services will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Richmond Pentecostal Church. Burial will be in New Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Ricky Pierce will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Patricia Diane Hall of Nettleton, two daughters; Jessica Caldwell of Nettleton, April Lira (Oscar) of Nettleton, two brothers; Jerry Hall of Mooreville, Rickey Hall (Rebecca) of Mooreville, , three sisters; Judy Dillard (Jerry ) of Nettleton, Amy Streetman (Jamie) of Mooreville, Sandy Carter of Bruce, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father. Pallbearers will be Oscar Lira, Estevan Lira, Jerry Dillard, Cody Streetman, Dennis Stanford, and Justin Parks. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
