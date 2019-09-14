Bobby Hall, 69, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1950 in Lee County to William Thomas and Tura "Pinkie" Winders Hall. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1968. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a self employed electrician for many years and retired from Tupelo Public School District in their maintenance department in 2007. He was a longtime member of Verona United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping and mowing his yard. Services will be 11 AM Monday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Funderburk and Rev. Tommy Winders officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynn Hall of Saltillo; two children, Joe Hall (Chasity) of Saltillo and Melanie Florez (Robert) of Mooreville; one brother, David Hall (Debbie) of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Kayli Hall, Madisyn Florez, Jacob Hall, Jackson Hall and Austin Florez; two step-grandchildren, Tyler Lewis and Marquia Florez; one aunt, Hazel Hall of Verona. He was preceded in death by his parents. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Verona United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 2 - 4 Sunday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
