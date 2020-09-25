Charles B. Hall, 94, passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2020 at the Rosewood Nursing Facility. He retired from Blue Bell mfg., a veteran of the United States Army and a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Sunday, September 27,2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his caregiver, Herman Lansdell (Debbie) of Tupelo; son-in-law, Jimmy Dunlap of Blue Springs; grandchild, Mike Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Sam Dunlap and Emma Dunlap; nephew, Billy Hall; special friends, Wayne farmer, Max Floyd and Merle Carlock. He was preceded in death by his parents, C. C. "Dudd" and Annie Lou Spurrior Hall; wife, Alice Hall; daughter, Charlotte Dunlap; brothers, Paul Hall, Clyde Hall and Earl Hall. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Saltillo United Methodist Church or West Jackson Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

