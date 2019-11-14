BRUCE -- Dennis Hall, 31, passed away Tuesday, November 05, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope COGIC in Bruce, MS.

