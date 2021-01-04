Diann Copeland Hall, 70, passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021, at her residence in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Graveside service at Springhill Cemetery in Booneville, MS. Visitation will be on two hours prior to service on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Booneville. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.