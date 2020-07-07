UNION / PONTOTOC COUNTIES -- Mona Ray Hall Dodson, 68, passed away Monday, July 06, 2020 in Union County. A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, July 9 at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Private family interment will follow.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.