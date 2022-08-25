Dorothy Jean Hall, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. A native and longtime resident of Lee County, she was born February 7, 1935 to Hollis and Lillie Scott Smith. For 39 years, Dorothy worked for Hunter-Saddler, retiring as office manager. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Saltillo and she enjoyed tending to her yard. Dorothy leaves behind her daughter, Becky Burt of Amory; two grandchildren, Shuna Cruber (Poppy) of Nettleton and Shane Dickerson (Teresa) of Amory; two great-grandchildren, Blake Evans and Kaylyn Evans, both of Nettleton; a sister, Ruby Yarbrough (Lonnie) of Prattville, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hall; and her son, Steve Hall. Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
