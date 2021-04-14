Emily Gail Hall, age 45, left this world for her heavenly home on Wednesday morning, April 14. Never limited by her physical challenges, Emily lived each day with a positive outlook, unshakeable faith, and a sincere love for everyone she met. She always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, especially music by the Oak Ridge Boys, birthday parties, and the color red—particularly on a Corvette car. Emily was truly a gift from God, and countless lives were changed forever by her generous heart and beautiful smile. A lifelong resident of Okolona, Emily was a graduate of Okolona High School, Class of 1994. She was often recognized as the town's "sweetheart," working for many years alongside her dad at Okolona Auto Company and even serving proudly as the Grand Marshal of the 2016 Christmas Parade. Emily also treasured being part of two loving church families, Bethany Church of God of Prophecy and Gatlin Street Church of Christ. Emily leaves behind her parents, Jerry and Sue Hall of Okolona, and her brother and "sister," Ben and Hannah Hall of Lebanon, TN, as well as beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, and many special friends, including her "best friend" Tammy Davis. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Woodrow and Arlene Hall and William and Louvenia Kilgo, Uncle Howard Kilgo, Aunt Brenda Gail Hall Jolly, cousins Van Kilgo, Lisa Belcher Vanlandingham, and Tina Hall Witcher. A celebration of Emily's life will be held at 2 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy on Hwy 32 west of Okolona. Visitation will be from Noon to service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Her family extends special thanks to Emily's dialysis team at Fresenius Kidney Care in Aberdeen, as well as Dr. Mark Fletcher, Dr. Louis Rosa, Dr. Martin Lee, Patti McKnight N.P., and Joy Chapman N.P. In appreciation of the excellent healthcare Emily received throughout her lifetime, the Emily G. Hall Nursing Scholarship will be established at Itawamba Community College. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Emily G. Hall Nursing Scholarship Fund by mailing checks to the ICC Foundation, 602 W. Hill Street; Fulton, MS 38843. Please mark gifts in memory of Emily. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
