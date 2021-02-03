Eubie Jean Hall, 94, of Tupelo, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Traceway Retirement Community. She was born September 6, 1926 in Plantersville, MS to Jesse Lee Dickerson and Sarah Elizabeth Davis Stanford. She was a devoted wife to her husband Bill Hall and loving grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church and Eastern Star. Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter in-law, Debbie Hall her grandchildren, Brian Hagerty (Jessamyn), Cole Smith (Will), Josh Hall, Amy Littles, Julie Phillips, and Brandi Hall; great grandchildren, Brian Hagan, Gavin Smith, Cameron Grace Smith, Ethan Wackermann, Maya Wackermann, Micah Cullins, Kendyll Stults, and Cooper Stults. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William Webster Hall "Bill"; her parents, two sons, Kenny Hall and Randy Hall; sister, Bettye Mae Stanford Hall and brother, Fred Stanford, Jr.
