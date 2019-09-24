Fred Hall, 76, passed away on September 22, 2019 at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born August 05, 1943 in Baldwyn, MS and was raised in Wheeler, MS. After serving in the United States Army he relocated to Chicago, Illinois and lived there 30 years before moving to Florida after retirement. In the last ten years of his life he was an avid fan of Bartram Trail girls high school sports and he was given the nickname "Superfan". Funeral services will be Waters Funeral Home Thursday, September 26, 2019 at noon with his nephew, John Hall and Rev. Alan Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ann Hall of St. Johns, Florida; sister, Mary Mechaw (James) of Cullman, AL; close friends, Max and Judy Wilson of Olive Branch, Wayne and Karen Wilson of Wheeler ,Glen and Roxanne Wilson of Fort Mill, SC, Wally and Cindy McCormack of St. Johns FL; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Lillian Harp Hall; sisters, Helen Hoffman, Martha Taylor and Grace Sturgill; brothers, Gene Hall, Bill Hall and Douglas Hall; Alma Wilson whom was like a mother to him. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at noon. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
