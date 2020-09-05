Glennie Mary Frances Hill Hall, 92, died Thursday, September 3, at her residence. She was born August 17, 1928, in Union County to Isom Luther Hill and Sallie Ann Adams Hill. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was a retired farmer and factory worker. She was born and raised in the Pleasant Ridge and Dumas area. She enjoyed making music and singing with her husband and neighbors. She was known for the many (77) benefits she gave for people in need. Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, at Victory Life Center with Bro. Bobby Butler and Rev. Chip Hall officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service in honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 2 daughters: Mary Sue Speck (Jimmy) and Jannie Rose McCraw (Larry); 2 sons: Gerald C. Hall (Rose) and Frank Allen Hall; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: F. C. Hulbert Hall; 2 sisters: Joan Mills and Edith Jackson; 4 brothers: Clifford Hill, Lagrone Hill, Lamar Hill, and Malone Hill; and 2 grandsons: J. J. Speck and Jason Speck. Pallbearers will be Joey Speck, Dee Gibbs, Mike Hall, Josh Bateman, Ben McCraw, Bobby Hall, and James Hall. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, at Victory Life Center. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

