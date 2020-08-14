Hattie Davis Hall, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the New Albany Health and Rehab Center. She loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone, she enjoyed cooking and was famous for her delicious cakes. She retired from Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and she served as chaplain of the women's auxiliary @ the Baldwyn Ms American Legion. Private funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Don Wilson officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Helen Floyd of Halltown, Sarah Greenwood (Colin) of Saltillo and Rebecca Blankenship (Billy) of Halltown; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Hall of Halltown; brother, Douglas Davis (Katherine) of Bethany; (10) grandchildren; (20) great-grandchildren; (6) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace Green Davis; husband, James Boyce Hall; son, James Billy Hall; grandson, Gaylon Oswalt; (6) brothers; (3) sisters; son-in-law, Henry Floyd. Pallbearers will be Johnny Owen, Hilten Richey, Benny Rakestraw, Adam Rushing, Harold Hogue, James Hodges, Travis DeCanter and Danny Jourdan. Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

