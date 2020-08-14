Hattie Davis Hall, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the New Albany Health and Rehab Center. She loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone, she enjoyed cooking and was famous for her delicious cakes. She retired from Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and she served as chaplain of the women's auxiliary @ the Baldwyn Ms American Legion. Private funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Don Wilson officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Helen Floyd of Halltown, Sarah Greenwood (Colin) of Saltillo and Rebecca Blankenship (Billy) of Halltown; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Hall of Halltown; brother, Douglas Davis (Katherine) of Bethany; (10) grandchildren; (20) great-grandchildren; (6) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace Green Davis; husband, James Boyce Hall; son, James Billy Hall; grandson, Gaylon Oswalt; (6) brothers; (3) sisters; son-in-law, Henry Floyd. Pallbearers will be Johnny Owen, Hilten Richey, Benny Rakestraw, Adam Rushing, Harold Hogue, James Hodges, Travis DeCanter and Danny Jourdan. Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.