GOLDEN, MS -- Herbert D. Hall, 91, passed away Thursday, January 02, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 5, 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Golden, MS.

