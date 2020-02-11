James Robert Hall, 85, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born in Houston, February 3, 1935, to Jerry and Gwen Riddle Hall and was a graduate of Sherman High School. On April 25, 1954, he married Peggy Davis at Brewer Baptist Church. In 1957, he answered his country's call to arms and served in the United States Army until 1959. He went on to work for over 25 years at JESCO and later retired from Sunshine Mills after a lengthy career. Following his retirement, he enjoyed fishing and offering his time and assistance within his community. He was proud to be a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church Tupelo where he served as a Deacon and participated in several ministries and missions. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Peggy Hall of Tupelo; daughter, Gale Sides of Blue Springs; son, David Hall and his wife, Shay of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Morgan Hall of Cordova, Tennessee, Lauren Joslin and her husband, Michael of Saltillo and Trevor Sides of Blue Springs; sister, Jerylene White of Aberdeen; and sister-in-law, Leona Hall of Los Angeles, California. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Grady Hall; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Ray Davis and; son in law, Tim Sides. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church Tupelo with Rev. Matt Powell and Bro. Keith Wiseman officiating. A private burial will follow in Brewer Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Robert Allen Godfrey, Mike Coutoumanos, Hugh Holcomb, Alfred Tate, Paul Poland, Jack McFerrin, Kenny Rakestraw and Bro. Johnny Rakestraw. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike McCord, Clarence Tidwell, Evans Whittle and fellow members of Dr. Moore's Sunday School class. Memorials may be made to Haiti Well Digging Project at Global Outreach, P.O. Box One, Tupelo, MS 38802 or the Missions Committee at First Baptist Church Tupelo, 300 Church St., Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
