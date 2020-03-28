Jerry O'neal Hall, 70, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born April 19, 1949 in Lee County, the son of Mamie Lou Hall Martin, and grew up in the Eggville Community. Jerry worked for many years as the custodian for Plantersville Junior High School where he was beloved by students, staff, and faculty alike. Jerry just loved people. He checked on his many friends each day and loved attending his church, First Baptist Church of Plantersville. Jerry leaves behind his three children, Jerry Wayne Hall and his wife, Shoney, Philandra Carol Lawson and her husband, Tim, all of Nettleton, and Michael Hall and his wife Eloise, of Ballinger, Texas; ten grandchildren, Vince, Hunter, Heather, John, A.J., Justin, Vantashia, Darin, D'shay, and Dakota; and six great-grandchildren, Jace, Jonah, Heidilynn, Blakely, Mackenzie, and Jazlynn. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues, followed by a graveside service with Rev. Danny Balint officiating. He Was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, and a grandson, T.J. Hamblin. Pallbearers will be Vince Hall, A. J. Hamblin, Justin Hall, Darin Hall, Josh Lindsey, and Jason Bynum. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.