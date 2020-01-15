Jerry Wayne Hall, 56, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home. He was born March 31, 1963, to Omega and Faye Hall. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at First Apostolic Church in Ripley with Rev. Tim Hall and Rev. Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will be in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillian Funeral Home. He is survived by his father, Omega Hall; three sons, Justin (Candace) Hall, Josh (Lauren) Hall and Tony (Lindsay) Hall; one brother, Ronnie Hall; one sister, Lynn (Jimmy) Brooks; and nine grandchildren, Elijah, Caydence, Eathan, Jackson, Bryden, Dustin, Aurora, Addy and Jonah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hall; his mother, Faye Hall; and one brother Tony Hall. Pallbearers are Cody Smith, Walt Bishop, Andy Stanley, Randy Wilkerson, Les Flake and Tyler Sharp. Honorary pallbearer is Chris Hensley. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
