Jessie Hall, 90, passed away November 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She loved reading, spending time with family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her retail job at JCPenny and retired after 15 years of employment. Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at noon with Bro. Dennis Kizer officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Tonyia Chandler of Saltillo, MS; sons, Bobby Hall (Michele) of Madison, MS and Bill Hall "Little Bill" of Guntown, MS; grandchildren, Gary Chandler (Tonya) of Red Hill, MS, Grant Chandler (Lindsey) of Mooreville, MS, Will Hall (Rebecca) of Hattiesburg, MS, Joey Hall (Mary Alice) of Baldwyn, MS, Julianne Wright (Brooks) of Amory, MS; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill Neill of Chattanooga, TN; special friend, Pat Eaton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hall and her parents, Herman and Birdie Neill. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, from 11:00 a. m. until service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

