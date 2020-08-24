Johnny M. Hall , 73, passed away on August 24, 2020 at his residence in Mooreville. He was born in Lee County on June 19, 1947 to parents Bennie Hall and Lillie Campbell Hall. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County. He was a farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his family. Funeral services will be at the Richmond Pentecostal Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by Myrtle Streetman his lifelong companion , two sons; Rickey Hall (Rebecca) , Jerry Hall, three daughters; Amy Streetman (Jamie), Sandy Carter, Judy Dillard (Jerry), seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, two sisters, and one son. Pallbearers will be Cody Streetman, Justin Parks, Taylor McGregory, Michael Hall, Jamie Streetman, and Jerry Dillard. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Richmond Pentecostal Church . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
