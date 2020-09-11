PONTOTOC -- Judith Hall, 64, passed away Wednesday, September 09, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday September 12, 2020 1:00 at Martintown Cemetery in Ingomar Community. Visitation will be on Saturday September 12, 2020 10:00 - 1:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Martintown Cemetery Ingomar Community. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

