Larry Hall, 72, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 beginning at 11:00a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 beginning 10:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cypress Grove Cemetery Iuka, MS.

