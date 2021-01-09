Linda Jean Hall, 68, passed away on January 08, 2021 at her home. She was a seamstress at HM Richards and had worked at River Oaks MFG. She loved to make people laugh, and she enjoyed giving gifts to her neices and nephews. She was a very generous lady and she loved her church family. She was a member at Mt. Olive Baptist Church and she attended Tupelo Freewill Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Pierce and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Angelia Hall Roberts (Mark) of Tupelo; sister, Betty Rowan (Jimmy) of Jericho; brother, Doug McGill (Charlene) of Jericho; grandchildren, Alivia Hurst (Michael) of Nashville and Luke Roberts; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Hurst and James Hurst is expected to arrive in January; nieces, Sandy Cox and Christie McGill; nephew, Jeff Rowan; aunts, Carolyn Cooper, Margarett Bramlett, Rachael Garner; uncle, Billy Bryan; her husbands nieces and nephews that she loved as her own, Regina Hogue (Mike), Robin Lindsey (Kenny), Ronnie Hall (Tricia), Susan Russell (Andy), Scotty Hall and Tim Hall; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis McGill and Etheline Bryan McGill and the father of her children, Jerry Hall. Pallbearers will be Brad Cooper, Bryan Cooper, Jeff Rowan, Phil Bramlett, Shane Cox, Tye Cox and Luke Roberts. Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
