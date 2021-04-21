Linda McCollum Hall, 56, lifelong resident of the Mooreville Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Monday morning, April 19, 2021 following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Thursday, April 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Ricky Pierce will officiate and a private interment will be in the Priceville Cemetery near Tupelo. Linda was born December 29, 1964 in Lee County, the daughter of the late Elmer and Betty Jean Hester McCollum. She received her education in the Mooreville Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry for much of her life. A Christian, Linda loved sharing quality time with her family and much adored grandchildren. She enjoyed yard work and yellow roses. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Joe Hall of Mooreville, her children, Angie McCollum and Randall McCollum (Christy), both of the Richmond Community, two sisters, Margaret Moore (Johnny) and Cathy White (Robert), both of Mooreville, one brother, James McCollum (Bobbie) of Mooreville and four grandchildren, Noah Neal and Eli, Gracie and Allen McCollum. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
