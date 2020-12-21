Sherry Louise Hall, at age 65, finished her beautiful earthly pilgrimage and met her Creator on Sunday afternoon, December 20, 2020, from North MS Medical Center, after an extended illness. She was born September 26, 1955 in Shannon, MS to John Alvin Oliver and Allie Baulch Oliver and was a graduate of Fulton High School. A lady with a gracious smile and a contagious laughter, Louise was a homemaker that loved to cook. She loved spending time with her friends and family. There was never a search word puzzle book that she did not tackle head on. She attended Faith Chapel in Nettleton, MS where she loved to serve the Lord and sing His praises. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Jones Chapel Cemetery at Nettleton with Bro. Matthew Johnson and Bro. Sammy Raper officiating. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the graveside service. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Louise is survived by her children, Kenny Hall (Shannon) of Mantachie, Jimmy Dale Hall (Christy) of Nettleton, and Contina Smith (Benjamin) of Nettleton; one sister, Helen Carter of Evergreen; six grandkids, Logan, Aaron, Melanie, Dylan, Sydney, and Kyliegh; two great-grandkids, Gwendolynn and Briana. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, John Alvin Oliver and Allie Baulch Oliver; her Husband, Roger Dale Halll and two brothers, Joe Oliver, Billy Oliver. Memorials may be made to the Nettleton Food Pantry.
