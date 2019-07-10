Lucy Mae Kimbrell Hall, 75, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born December 18, 1943 in New Albany to the late Charles and Lena Mae Percell Kimbrell. She was the widow of the late Marlin Hall. She was a homemaker and a retired factory worker and Wal-Mart employee. She was a Baptist. Funeral services will be 11:00a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mitchell Hall officiating. Burial will be at Wallerville Cemetery. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a daughter, Shelia Van Camp (Mike) of Adrian, MI; a son, Nickey Hall (Kim) of New Albany; three sisters, Nancy Kimbrell, Margaret Hudson and Mary Smith; two brothers, Bobby Joe Kimbrell (Hilda) and Charles Kimbrell; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Patrick Wooten, David Clayton, Jr., Kyle Medlin, Stony Wooten, Merle Kimbrell and Matt Van Camp. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

