Gerald Maxie Hall, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Union County Health and Rehab Center. He enjoyed logging, fishing, hunting and working at the sawmill. He graduated from Barber school, became a farmer and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. He is survived by a daughter, Susan Hall Russell (Andy) of Ecru; son, Rodney Scott of Halltown; brother, Harmon Hall (Sheila) of Halltown; grandchildren, Anna Russell Caldwell (Matt) and Emily Russell Stout (MacKensey); three great-grandchildren, Maxey Stout, Carver Stout, Avery Caldwell and another blessing on the way; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lacy and Pauline Langley Hall; brothers, Jerry Hall, Horace Hall and an infant brother. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.