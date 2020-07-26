MYRTLE -- Brenda Marie Hall McDonald, 72, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday July 29, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery Myrtle, MS . Visitation will be on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. before service at the cemetery. Burial will follow at Union Hill Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.