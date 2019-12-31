BRUCE -- Nancy Hall, 71, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, January 3, 2010 at 1 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H.. Burial will follow at Zion Springs.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.