Pamela Gayle Cooper Hall Pamela Gayle Cooper Hall lived a beautiful life of unrelenting hope, faithful perseverance and joyful service. Born December 9, 1951, she passed away on August 1, 2020, after a courageous 8-year battle with cancer. She saw the diagnosis as an invitation - to share her journey and shine her light. Pam spent her years of treatment encouraging others facing similar trials, making countless friends from all across the country in the process. Rooted in her love of Christ and a work ethic that inspired her to do all the good she could, Pam enthusiastically poured out her gifts. She was a cherished wife, adored mother and grandmother, devoted daughter and sister, and friend and confidante to many. She saw the dignity, worth and goodness in others and spurred her loved ones to follow her example. Pam was an astute business manager with a reputation for diligence, thoroughness and deeply invested leadership. Most recently, she was director of finance for JME, Inc. for 25 years. Previously, she worked in the business offices of Silver Oaks and Holly Springs Brick & Tile. Colleagues became family, and Pam enjoyed a fruitful and rewarding professional life. A member of Salem Baptist Church, Pam taught children's Sunday School for a number of years and more recently treasured her women's Sunday School class. A lifelong resident of the Cornersville community, she savored the natural beauty of her family's farms and enjoyed many enduring friendships. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Murrah Hall of Potts Camp, daughter Amy Hall (Rodney) Jones of Nashville, son Justin Lee (Jamie) Hall of Potts Camp, granddaughters Elizabeth Leighton Hall, Camille Pamela Jones and Sarah Caroline Jones, and grandson Benjamin Lee Hall, sisters Dianne (Ashby) Campbell, Kathy Pipkin and Denise (Larry) Roebuck, brothers Keith (Beverly) Cooper and Terry Cooper, mother-in-law Edith Murrah Hall, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Joe Cooper and Audine Hancock Cooper and grandparents Everett Cooper, Donnie Barber Cooper, S.A. Hancock, Sr. and Modine Reeves Hancock. The family would like to thank Pam's compassionate care teams at MD Anderson Cancer Center, West Cancer Center, and Home Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, the WINGS Supportive Care Division of West Cancer Center, or the Pamela Cooper Hall Memorial Fund at Salem Baptist Church. United Funeral Service of New Albany is handling arrangements. The family will host a drive-through visitation at United Funeral Service, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, followed by a private family graveside service at 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church in Potts Camp
