Rachel Lynn Hall, 62, died Monday, September 21, 2020, after a long bout with cancer. She was born April 19, 1958, to Ruble Forrest "R.F." and Esther Lee Tucker Sheffield. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She worked at Action Lane Furniture for 31 years. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, cooking, and canning. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the East Fulton Cemetery. Survivors include her mother, Esther Lee Tucker Sheffield; one daughter, Samantha Thompson (Dusty); three grandchildren, Kaylin Brooke Thompson, Karly Elizabeth Thompson, and Kady Noel Thompson; several cousins and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Ray Hall, who died in 2014; and her father. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Pallbearers will be Dusty Thompson, Garry Wallace, Rick Beasley, and Sidney Willard. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
